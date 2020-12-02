Shares of Ringcentral In-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry (RNG , TNAV , BLKB , MODN , CDNS )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) ranks first with a gain of 6.53%; Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV ) ranks second with a gain of 5.07%; and Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB ) ranks third with a gain of 4.97%.

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN ) follows with a gain of 3.89% and Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.81%.

