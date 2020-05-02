MySmarTrend
Shares of Rh Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, BBBY, WSM, AAN, KIRK)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:31am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Rh ranks highest with a sales per share of $95.83. Bed Bath &Beyond is next with a sales per share of $88.77. Williams-Sonoma ranks third highest with a sales per share of $61.97.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a sales per share of $49.55, and Kirkland'S Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $39.69.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rh and will alert subscribers who have RH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

