Shares of Rh Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, KIRK, AAN, WSM, BBBY)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest sales growth.
Rh ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,430.1%. Kirkland'S Inc is next with a sales growth of 669.5%. Aaron'S Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 548.7%.
Williams-Sonoma follows with a sales growth of 410.2%, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 109.3%.
