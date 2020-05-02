Shares of Revlon Inc-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Personal Products Industry (REV, NUS, USNA, EPC, EL)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Revlon Inc-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $50.42. Nu Skin Enterp-A is next with a sales per share of $45.10. Usana Health Sci ranks third highest with a sales per share of $44.74.
Edgewell Persona follows with a sales per share of $40.82, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $36.06.
