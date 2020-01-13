Shares of Revlon Inc-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Personal Products Industry (REV, HLF, EPC, COTY, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Revlon Inc-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 92.78. Following is Herbalife Ltd with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.34. Edgewell Persona ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.88.

Coty Inc-Cl A follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.65, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.88.

