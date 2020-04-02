Shares of Resmed Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (RMD , MDT , IDXX , ISRG , BSX )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD ) ranks first with a gain of 2.35%; Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.21%; and Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.76%.

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG ) follows with a gain of 1.04% and Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.86%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Resmed Inc on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $144.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Resmed Inc have risen 10.1%. We continue to monitor Resmed Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.