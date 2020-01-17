Shares of Repligen Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Biotechnology Industry (RGEN, BMRN, AMGN, BIIB, MYGN)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Repligen Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.3%. Biomarin Pharmac is next with a projected earnings growth of 3.3%. Amgen Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 9.0%.

Biogen Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 9.3%, and Myriad Genetics rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 13.9%.

