Shares of Renewable Energy Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (REGI, PBF, VLO, DK, TSO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Renewable Energy ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Pbf Energy Inc-A with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Valero Energy ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Delek Us Holding follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Tesoro Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

