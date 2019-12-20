Shares of Renewable Energy Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (REGI, PBF, HFC, PARR, MPC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Renewable Energy ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 5.12. Pbf Energy Inc-A is next with a a P/E ratio of 6.85. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Par Pacific Hold follows with a a P/E ratio of 14.61, and Marathon Petrole rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 15.96.

