Shares of Renewable Energy Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (REGI, DK, PBF, HFC, CVI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Renewable Energy ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 24.7%. Following is Delek Us Holding with a forward earnings yield of 21.0%. Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 18.4%.

Hollyfrontier Co follows with a forward earnings yield of 15.9%, and Cvr Energy Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 13.9%.

