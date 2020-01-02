Shares of Renaissancere Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Reinsurance Industry (RNR, Y, RE, RGA, MHLD)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Renaissancere ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.6%. Alleghany Corp is next with a future earnings growth of 1.9%. Everest Re Group ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.7%.

Reinsurance Grou follows with a future earnings growth of 14.0%, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 26.3%.

