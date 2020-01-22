Shares of Renaissancere Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Reinsurance Industry (RNR, RE, TPRE, MHLD, RGA)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Renaissancere ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 79.1%. Everest Re Group is next with a EPS growth of 258.1%. Third Point Rein ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 681.8%.

Maiden Holdings follows with a EPS growth of 2,142.9%, and Reinsurance Grou rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,868.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Reinsurance Grou. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Reinsurance Grou in search of a potential trend change.