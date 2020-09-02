Shares of Re/Max Holdings Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Real Estate Services Industry (RMAX, RLGY, MMI, JLL, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Re/Max Holdings ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.0%. Realogy Holdings is next with a EBITDA growth of 12.9%. Marcus & Millich ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.1%.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 52.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Jones Lang Lasal on October 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $139.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Jones Lang Lasal have risen 23.6%. We continue to monitor Jones Lang Lasal for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.