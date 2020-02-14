Shares of Reinsurance Grou Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Reinsurance Industry (RGA, TPRE, ESGR, RE, Y)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Reinsurance Grou ranks highest with a ROE of 2,163.2%. Following is Third Point Rein with a ROE of 948.6%. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third highest with a ROE of 722.9%.
Everest Re Group follows with a ROE of 461.3%, and Alleghany Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 135.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Reinsurance Grou on January 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $159.38. Since that call, shares of Reinsurance Grou have fallen 4.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
