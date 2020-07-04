MySmarTrend
Shares of Reinsurance Grou Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Reinsurance Industry (RGA, Y, RE, RNR, MHLD)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Reinsurance Grou ranks highest with a FCF per share of $30.08. Following is Alleghany Corp with a FCF per share of $28.92. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $28.64.

Renaissancere follows with a FCF per share of $26.24, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.35.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Maiden Holdings. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Maiden Holdings in search of a potential trend change.

