Shares of Reinsurance Grou Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Reinsurance Industry (RGA, MHLD, TPRE, RE, RNR)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Reinsurance Grou ranks highest with a EPS growth of 2,868.6%. Maiden Holdings is next with a EPS growth of 2,142.9%. Third Point Rein ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 681.8%.

Everest Re Group follows with a EPS growth of 258.1%, and Renaissancere rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 79.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Reinsurance Grou and will alert subscribers who have RGA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.