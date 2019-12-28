Shares of Reinsurance Grou Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Reinsurance Industry (RGA, MHLD, RNR, ESGR, Y)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Reinsurance Grou ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 37.3. Following is Maiden Holdings with a a debt to equity ratio of 33.2. Renaissancere ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 24.8.

Enstar Group Ltd follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 20.6, and Alleghany Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 17.4.

