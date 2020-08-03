Shares of Regis Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (RGS, CSV, BID, SERV, SCI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Regis Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 148.7%. Carriage Service is next with a EBITDA growth of 33.9%. Sotheby'S ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 29.2%.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.9%, and Service Corp Int rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 9.5%.

