Shares of Regal Entertai-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (RGC, ENT, AMC, VIAB, CNK)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Regal Entertai-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 86.08. Following is Global Eagle Ent with a a debt to asset ratio of 71.94. Amc Entertainmen ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.83.

Viacom Inc-B follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.92, and Cinemark Holding rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.17.

