Shares of Redwood Trust Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Mortgage REITs Industry (RWT, NYMT, WMC, NRZ, HASI)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Redwood Trust ranks highest with a a beta of 0.9. New York Mtge is next with a a beta of 0.9. Western Asset Mo ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

New Resident follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Hannon Armstrong rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

