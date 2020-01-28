Shares of Redwood Trust Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Mortgage REITs Industry (RWT, NYMT, WMC, NRZ, HASI)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Redwood Trust ranks highest with a a beta of 0.9. New York Mtge is next with a a beta of 0.9. Western Asset Mo ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.
New Resident follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Hannon Armstrong rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hannon Armstrong on June 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Hannon Armstrong have risen 25.3%. We continue to monitor Hannon Armstrong for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest beta redwood trust new york mtge western asset mo new resident hannon armstrong