Shares of Redwood Trust Are Down on Strong Volume (RWT)

Redwood Trust's stock is down -7.6% to $6.92 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 2.0 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Redwood Trust has traded in a range of $3.17 to $18.01 and is now at $6.43, 103% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.