Shares of Realogy Holdings Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry (RLGY, JLL, ASPS, MMI, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.37. Following is Jones Lang Lasal with a a P/E ratio of 18.61. Altisource Port ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.85.

Marcus & Millich follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.39, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 23.62.

