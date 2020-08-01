Shares of Realogy Holdings Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Real Estate Services Industry (RLGY, ASPS, JLL, HF, RMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Realogy Holdings ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 19.8%. Following is Altisource Port with a forward earnings yield of 9.7%. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

Hff Inc-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%, and Re/Max Holdings rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Re/Max Holdings on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Re/Max Holdings have risen 32.7%. We continue to monitor Re/Max Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.