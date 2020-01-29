Shares of Reading Intl-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (RDI, FOX, FOXA, VIAB, AMC)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Reading Intl-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $3.4 million. Following is Twenty-First - B with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Twenty-First C-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

Viacom Inc-B follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Amc Entertainmen rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.2 million.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Viacom Inc-B on November 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Viacom Inc-B have risen 3.3%. We continue to monitor Viacom Inc-B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.