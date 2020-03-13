Shares of Rayonier Adv Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (RYAM, SHW, CE, VAL, NEU)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Rayonier Adv ranks highest with a ROE of 10,984.5%. Following is Sherwin-Williams with a ROE of 6,196.7%. Celanese Corp-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,489.1%.

Valspar Corp/The follows with a ROE of 3,151.7%, and Newmarket Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,150.7%.

