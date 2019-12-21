Shares of Raymond James Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (RJF, SCHW, ETFC, SF, COWN)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Raymond James ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 605.1%. Schwab (Charles) is next with a EPS growth of 871.7%. E*Trade Financia ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,145.6%.

Stifel Financial follows with a EPS growth of 1,577.7%, and Cowen Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,756.8%.

