Shares of Raven Industries Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (RAVN, GE, ROP, MMM, HON)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:45am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Raven Industries ranks lowest with a sales per share of $10.47. General Electric is next with a sales per share of $14.02. Roper Technologi ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $46.12.

3M Co follows with a sales per share of $54.01, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $54.60.

