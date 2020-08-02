Shares of Raven Industries Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (RAVN, CSL, HON, MMM, ROP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Raven Industries ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.6%. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 21.8%. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 21.4%.

3M Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.4%, and Roper Technologi rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 16.3%.

