Shares of Raven Industries Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (RAVN, MMM, GE, HON, ROP)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Raven Industries ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is 3M Co with a a beta of 1.2. General Electric ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Honeywell Intl follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Roper Technologi rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Raven Industries on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.28. Since that call, shares of Raven Industries have fallen 38.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
