Shares of Rapid7 Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Systems Software Industry (RPD, ATEN, VRNS, TIVO, SYMC)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Rapid7 Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.20. Following is A10 Networks Inc with a FCF per share of $0.21. Varonis Systems ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.40.

Tivo Corp follows with a FCF per share of $0.78, and Symantec Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.31.

