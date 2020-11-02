Shares of Rapid7 Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (RPD , MSFT , VRNS , FEYE , CVLT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Systems Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD ) ranks first with a gain of 2.88%; Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.62%; and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.50%.

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) follows with a gain of 2.12% and Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.45%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fireeye Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.73. Since that call, shares of Fireeye Inc have fallen 4.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.