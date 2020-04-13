Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (RPT , BRX , MAC , KRG , AKR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Retail REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT ) ranks first with a gain of 20.00%; Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) ranks second with a gain of 16.09%; and Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC ) ranks third with a gain of 16.01%.

Kite Realty Grou (NYSE:KRG ) follows with a gain of 13.33% and Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.93%.

