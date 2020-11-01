Shares of Rambus Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (RMBS, MXL, QCOM, SYNA, AMBA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rambus Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 479.6%. Maxlinear is next with a EBITDA growth of 210.1%. Qualcomm Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 171.4%.

Synaptics Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 169.0%, and Ambarella Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 124.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ambarella Inc on December 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.78. Since that recommendation, shares of Ambarella Inc have risen 3.3%. We continue to monitor Ambarella Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.