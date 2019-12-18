Shares of Ralph Lauren Cor Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (RL, MOV, KORS, CRI, COLM)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ralph Lauren Cor ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 4.2%. Following is Movado Group with a projected earnings growth of 6.0%. Michael Kors Hol ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.5%.

Carter'S Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 11.9%, and Columbia Sportsw rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 12.4%.

