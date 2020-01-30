Shares of Radnet Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Health Care Services Industry (RDNT, CCRN, CIVI, BEAT, LHCG)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Radnet Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 90,000.0%. Cross Country He is next with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%. Civitas Solution ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,842.1%.
Biotelemetry Inc follows with a EPS growth of 3,361.7%, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,311.1%.
