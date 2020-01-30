Shares of Radnet Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Health Care Services Industry (RDNT, CCRN, CIVI, BEAT, LHCG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Radnet Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 90,000.0%. Cross Country He is next with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%. Civitas Solution ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,842.1%.

Biotelemetry Inc follows with a EPS growth of 3,361.7%, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,311.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lhc Group Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.51. Since that recommendation, shares of Lhc Group Inc have risen 27.3%. We continue to monitor Lhc Group Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.