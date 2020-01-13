Shares of Radnet Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry (RDNT, CIVI, LDR, DVA, LH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Radnet Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 70.10. Following is Civitas Solution with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.17. Landauer Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.18.
Davita Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.27, and Laboratory Cp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.81.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Radnet Inc on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Radnet Inc have risen 33.5%. We continue to monitor Radnet Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio radnet inc civitas solution :ldr landauer inc davita inc laboratory cp