Shares of Radiant Logistic Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (RLGT, ECHO, HUBG, FWRD, EXPD)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Radiant Logistic ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.20. Echo Global Logi is next with a FCF per share of $1.01. Hub Group-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.53.

Forward Air Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.18, and Expeditors Intl rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.20.

