Shares of Quidel Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (QDEL, RTIX, NEOG, MMSI, COO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Quidel Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 157.8%. Rti Surgical Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 100.0%. Neogen Corp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 34.8%.

Merit Medical follows with a projected earnings growth of 28.9%, and Cooper Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 21.9%.

