Shares of Qualys Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Systems Software Industry (QLYS, PFPT, PRGS, NOW, MSFT)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Qualys Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 364.4%. Proofpoint Inc is next with a EPS growth of 782.3%. Progress Softwar ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,267.6%.
Servicenow Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,527.4%, and Microsoft Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,654.6%.
