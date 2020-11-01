Shares of Qualys Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Systems Software Industry (QLYS, RHT, MSFT, VMW, SYMC)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Qualys Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 88.76. Following is Red Hat Inc with a a P/E ratio of 88.12. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 44.12.

Vmware Inc-Cl A follows with a a P/E ratio of 39.04, and Symantec Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 38.76.

