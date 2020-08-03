Shares of Quaker Chemical Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (KWR, FUL, OMN, RYAM, PAH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Quaker Chemical ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 162.0%. Following is Hb Fuller Co with a EBITDA growth of 113.7%. Omnova Solutions ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 112.0%.

Rayonier Adv follows with a EBITDA growth of 107.3%, and Platform Special rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 60.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Platform Special and will alert subscribers who have PAH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.