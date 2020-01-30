Shares of Qorvo Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (QRVO)

Shares of Qorvo Inc are trading down 0.4% to $112.11 today on above average volume. About 1.7 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.4 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Qorvo Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.52 and a high of $118.78 and are now at $112.57, 92% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.