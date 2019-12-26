Shares of Qiagen Nv Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (QGEN)

Shares of Qiagen Nv are trading down 25.0% to $31.12 today on above average volume. About 5.2 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 2.8 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Qiagen Nv on November 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Qiagen Nv have risen 28.2%. We continue to monitor QGEN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Qiagen Nv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.16 and a 52-week low of $24.86 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $41.47 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.