Shares of Puma Biotechnolo Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry (PBYI, AMAG, UTHR, ABBV, GILD)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Puma Biotechnolo ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.36. Following is Amag Pharmaceuti with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.79. United Therapeut ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.79.

Abbvie Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.59, and Gilead Sciences rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.79.

