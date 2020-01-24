Shares of Pub Serv Enterp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry (PEG , ED , MDU , DTE , AEE )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG ) ranks first with a gain of 2.39%; Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks second with a gain of 1.77%; and Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) ranks third with a gain of 1.42%.

Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) follows with a gain of 1.00% and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.49%.

