Shares of Ptc Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry (PTC , SPLK , ADSK , ZEN , RP )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.15%; Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK ) ranks second with a gain of 0.78%; and Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK ) ranks third with a gain of 0.30%.

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN ) follows with a gain of 0.26% and Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.12%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Splunk Inc on November 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $123.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Splunk Inc have risen 26.9%. We continue to monitor Splunk Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.