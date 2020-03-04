Shares of Ps Business Park Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Diversified REITs Industry (PSB, STAR, WPC, ALEX, AAT)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ps Business Park ranks highest with a sales per share of $14.91. Following is Istar Inc with a sales per share of $13.37. Wp Carey Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $7.70.

Alexander & Bald follows with a sales per share of $7.20, and American Assets rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.86.

