Shares of Proofpoint Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (PFPT , PRGS , VMW , FTNT , RPD )

Below are the top five companies in the Systems Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT ) ranks first with a gain of 2.52%; Progress Softwar (NASDAQ:PRGS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.76%; and Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) ranks third with a gain of 0.86%.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) follows with a gain of 0.31% and Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.15%.

