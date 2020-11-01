Shares of Prologis Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (PLD, IIPR, FR, EGP, DRE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Prologis Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 80.22. Following is Innovative Industrial Properties Inc with a a P/E ratio of 72.65. First Ind Realty ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 68.78.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a a P/E ratio of 67.29, and Duke Realty Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 57.30.

