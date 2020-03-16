Shares of Prologis Inc Are Down on Strong Volume (PLD)

Shares of Prologis Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 0.0% to $77.82. Approximately 6.0 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 4.7 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Prologis Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Prologis Inc in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Prologis Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.01 and a high of $99.79 and are now at $77.82, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.